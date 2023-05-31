Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Sindh Govt announces plans to revamp transport system on modern lines

Web Desk
4:47 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Sindh government has announced plans to revamp the transport system on modern lines in the province to provide the latest transport facilities to the people.

The announcement was made by Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

He said CNG kits from school vans will also be removed to ensure the safety of students.

He said a separate force of the transport department on the pattern of motorway police would be formed in the province to ensure implementation of related rules and regulations in the public and private transport sector.

He said the people's Bus service would now be extended to Shikarpur, Mirpur Khas and other districts of the province after its successful launch in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

He said that purchase of five hundred more buses have been proposed in the upcoming budget for next financial year to meet transport needs of the people of the province.

