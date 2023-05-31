Sindh to join hands with UNODC to establish modern drug rehabilitation centre

KARACHI-A three-member delegation led by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative Jeremy Milsom called upon the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Muhammed Sohail Rajput to hold discussions regarding the establishment of a model drug rehabilitation centre in the Sindh province.

The proposed facility will be fully funded and operated by the Sindh government with technical assistance from the UNODC, adhering to international best practices in drug rehabilitation.

The meeting was attended by head of sub-office (UNODC) Arsalan Malik, Secretary Home Aijaz Ali Shah, Secretary of Social Welfare Dr Shereen Mustufa, Secretary of General Administration Muhammad Ali Khoso, Secretary of Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

During the meeting, the chief secretary apprised the UNODC delegation of the efforts made by the Sindh government in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). As a result of this collaboration, two drug rehabilitation centres have been successfully established in Maghopir and Malir having the capacity to accommodate 300 individuals seeking recovery.

He further stated that the UNODC rehabilitation centre will serve as a benchmark for private rehabilitation centres in the region. The centre’s operations, protocols, and service standards will be designed to reflect global best practices in drug addiction treatment.

Private rehabilitation centres will be encouraged to follow it, thereby ensuring uniformity and excellence in the provision of drug rehabilitation services.

Jeremy Milsom said that the establishment of the UNODC drug rehabilitation centre marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address the scourge of drug addiction.

This joint endeavour will not only help individuals in their journey towards recovery but also contribute to the greater goal of creating a healthier and drug-free society. He further informed the meeting that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is a global leader in the fight against illicit drugs, organised crime, corruption, and terrorism.

The organisation works closely with governments and international partners to strengthen legal frameworks, promote justice and security, and provide technical assistance in tackling these complex challenges. The meeting also decided to launch an awareness campaign throughout the province of Sindh with technical assistance from the UNODC office in Pakistan.

The awareness campaign will encompass various communication channels, including media, community outreach programmes, educational institutions, and social media platforms.