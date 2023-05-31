SJC starts action on complaints filed against Justice Mazahar Naqvi

In a major development, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has started processing the complaints filed against Supreme Court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, sources said on Wednesday.

In this connection, these sources say Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial forwarded the complaints to one of the SJC members. The Chief Justice of Pakistan enjoys the powers to convene an SJC meeting, who, before that, sends the complaints to the second senior-most member for reviewing the matter as the first step.

The SJC – the sole body authorised to take action against the higher court judges – is headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The next two senior Supreme Court judges and two senior-most chief justices of the high courts are its members.

In this way, its current composition is: Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.