Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Social media helps reunite man with family after 53 years

May 31, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    A man who went to Iran in 1971 and since then had no contact with his family, reunited with his nears and dears in Usherai Darra of Upper Dir district via social media some days back.

His family member Ehsan talking to local media said Mumtaz Khan, alias Multanay was missing for the last 53 years and now they had contacted Mumtaz Khan through a social media platform.

The arrangements were made for his return to his native village while the atmosphere of jubilation prevailed in the area on Mumtaz Khan’s arrival to home as a large number of local people and relatives came out to see and welcome him. The people presented garlands and felicitated Mumtaz Khan on his return.

Mumtaz said that he could not describe his feeling after reuniting with his family and had forgotten the sketches of relatives, adding that everything has changed in the village.

