Speakers at MH Day event term better Menstrual Hygiene Management imperative for inclusive society

QUETTA - To highlight the challenges pertaining to Menstrual Hygiene (MH) faced by women and adolescent girls in Pakistan, Menstrual Health Management Work­ing Group (MHMWG), Balochistan held a special event in connection with the International MH Day 2023. The repre­sentatives from the diverse segments of society including academia, CSOs, con­cerned line departments and media par­ticipated in the event which was held in collaboration with the GIZ, IRC, Mercy Corps, BRSP WaterAid, IRP and other partners of the Working Group. Stressing the need to raise awareness and educate the parents and adolescent girls about Menstrual Hygiene, Zulaikha Buledi, Additional Director, Education, Balo­chistan said, “The stigma and ignorance related to MH can be a serious health hazard. Therefore, we need to educate the society about safe menstrual health practices and make hygiene products accessible to all menstruating women and adolescent girls.” While sharing her thoughts, Ms Shakeela Naveed, Member Balochistan Assembly said that men­strual hygiene is still considered as a taboo subject, especially in the conser­vative settings. Likewise, there is a cul­ture of silence in the society regarding women’s reproductive health, including menstruation. It is imperative therefore to take action to take right measures to improve girls’ access to the knowledge, tools and facilities they need to manage menstrual hygiene with dignity and con­fidence, she added.

Senior politician Ms Raheela Durrani said that most of the girls in Pakistan lack the information and knowledge pertaining to issues that are associated with menstruation. Thus, girls often miss school because of shame or lack of ade­quate facilities to manage their menstru­al period. He emphasized that the proper hygiene facilities at the schools must be ensured. Dr Tahira Kamal, Chairperson MHMWG, earlier informed the partici­pants that the Working Group has made some critical inroads in raising aware­ness and initiating a broader dialogue across Balochistan. While mentioning the support provided by the partner or­ganisations, she shared optimism that the collaborated efforts would cultivate a women and girls friendly society both in terms of right policies and improved facilitations, especially for the better MH Management. The speakers shared their views and said that while marking MH Day 2023, we need to spread the un­derstanding that Menstrual Health and Hygiene is a basic human right of the children and the young people which needs to be ensured to develop an in­clusive society. Ms Rabia Baloch, Tech­nical Advisor GIZ, while offering vote of thanks to guests sad that currently, not many have access to MH products that can help women and girls to man­age their periodic cycles. She assured the audience that GIZ would continue to support endeavours to raise awareness on MHM in future as well. During the event, MH related issues and challenges were highlighted through an essay writ­ing completion amongst the students from different local schools, animations, and video documentaries that cover the diverse aspects of MHM related topics.