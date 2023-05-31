Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three children die as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Three children were killed when a wall collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds in SITE area of Kotri Town, district Jamshoro on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, an unfortunate incident occurred in Babar Chowk of SITE area due to strong winds and rain, as a result of which 7-year-old Saima, 10-year-old Farhana and 12-year-old Muhammad Yusuf died on the spot while 5 person were also injured. The dead bodies of the deceased children and the injured persons including Gul Muhammad and Nawaz Khan were shifted to hospital.

 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023