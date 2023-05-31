Three children die as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

HYDERABAD - Three children were killed when a wall collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds in SITE area of Kotri Town, district Jamshoro on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, an unfortunate incident occurred in Babar Chowk of SITE area due to strong winds and rain, as a result of which 7-year-old Saima, 10-year-old Farhana and 12-year-old Muhammad Yusuf died on the spot while 5 person were also injured. The dead bodies of the deceased children and the injured persons including Gul Muhammad and Nawaz Khan were shifted to hospital.