Three foreign inmates allowed consulate access

QUETTA - Three foreign prisoners serving their sentences under the Foreign Act detained in the Central Jail Quetta have been transferred to Gadani Central Jail for consulate access. “After completion of the neces­sary proceedings of the Federal Review Board, they will be transferred to their respective consulate,” Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said here on Tues­day. A 38-year-old woman Waheeda Begum , resi­dent of Assam, India, along with her son and two other men were arrested by the FIA officials from border area of Pakistan. “In the FIR No. 33/2022 registered under Section 3/14 of the Foreign Act, the accused were fined and sentenced, which they completed,” Dr Ruababa said adding that under the jail SOPs, the detained foreign inmates were sent to the foreign drop point from Quetta Central Jail to Gadani Jail.