UNDP plans for S Punjab uplift to reach execution stage soon: ACS

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary south Punjab Captain (Retired) Saq­ib Zafar said on Tuesday that United Nations Development Programme was busy compiling data with the help of the Plan­ning and Development Board Punjab to carve out a regional plan for sustainable develop­ment in south Punjab that can lay the foundation for lifting people out of poverty and infrastructure development.

Saqib Zafar was speaking at a workshop organized in col­laboration with South Punjab secretariat, UNDP Pakistan and south Punjab Development Forum, aimed at moving for­ward with the dialogue among stakeholders, policymakers, industry leaders, civil society and government functionaries to pace up development in the underdeveloped south Punjab, composed of three divisions comprising 11 districts.

The administrative secretar­ies of different departments of south Punjab, economic experts, and stakeholders participated.

He identified agriculture and livestock as the strengths of south Punjab that can be rejuve­nated through a robust process of modernization.

He said that Covid-19 and floods had crippled the liveli­hoods across south Punjab and there was need to lift people out of this shock impact. He said that the whole exercise was aimed at finalizing a regional devel­opment plan, which he added, would be ready soon and would hopefully enter the execution stage in the next two months.

He said, since the develop­ment funds allocated for south Punjab cannot be moved any­where else, the institutions en­gaged in infrastructural uplift needed enhanced capacity to extract maximum benefits out of the opportunity for the great­er good of the people.

He recalled that a ‘Deep Dive’ conference involving interna­tional financial institutions and ambassadors of different countries was held to prepare recommendations for capac­ity building of departments and eradicate poverty from south Punjab. These recommenda­tions targeting five sectors were being implemented to raise the standard of living of the people. Pace of development would ac­celerate with the improvement in capacity of departments con­cerned, he added.

He lauded UNDP and SPDF for wide ranging consultancy initia­tives and suggested that recom­mendations should be listed as a five-year programme and prom­ised that south Punjab secre­tariat would make it part of their development plan.

Ms. Ammara Durrani, assis­tant resident representative, development policy unit, UNDP Pakistan, said, regional equaliza­tion was the policy focus of both federal and provincial govern­ments and added that south Pun­jab was the focus for being least developed and marginalized.

She said they have mapped south Punjab problems, issues and development needs and selected some four to five key priority areas that should get financing. She said that UNDP was providing technical assis­tance and advisory support to the government.

CFO Unicef Wilbroad Ngambi, and joint chief economist P&D Board Punjab Dr Amanullah were also present.