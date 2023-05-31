University of Sargodha hosts awareness seminar

SARGODHA-The Department of Social Work, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development and Punjab Police Sargodha organised an awareness seminar titled ‘’The Role of Police Tahaffuz Markaz: Empowering The Marginalized Population ‘’on Tuesday.

The event aimed to create awareness among students, and faculty members, about the significant initiatives taken by the police force to protect and uplift marginalized populations and shed light on the critical role played by Police Tahaffuz Markaz in empowering marginalized communities. Distinguished speakers from the National Commission for Human Development, and Punjab Police Sargodha delivered appreciative expressions and highlighted the various programs, policies, and initiatives implemented by the Police Tahaffuz Markaz to address the difficult challenges faced by marginalized individuals and communities.

Speaking at the event, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran emphasized the importance of creating awareness about the invaluable services provided by the police force to protect the rights and well-being of marginalized individuals and communities and encouraged further collaboration between academic institutions, government agencies, and civil society organizations to enhance the impact of such initiatives. Deputy Director of the National Commission for Human Development Maher Umar Daraz Jhauri assured the transgender community concerns would be given top priority, with dedicated legal and social support. Chairperson of the Department of Social Work Dr Beenish Ijaz Butt expressed gratitude by presenting appreciation shields to the district police officers.