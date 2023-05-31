Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Upcoming budget will be business, people friendly: Dar
Web Desk
10:15 PM | May 31, 2023
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said the upcoming budget will be a business and people-friendly budget.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the government has fulfilled all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund.

He said Imran Khan did not play any role for the betterment of the country during his tenure.

He said the country had to face economic difficulties owing to the wrong decisions of Imran Khan. He said the government does not believe in political revenge.

He said an investigation regarding the 9th May incident is underway and the elements involved in the incident will be brought to justice.

He said the enemy wants to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

