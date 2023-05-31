Vast investment opportunities for Australian companies in Pakistan: Punjab Governor

Lahore - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Australia and keen to promote bilateral cooperation with Australia in education, livestock, agriculture, science and technology and other sectors.

These views were expressed by him while talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday.

Besides other issues of bilateral interest, promotion of bilateral relations in various fields including education, agriculture and trade was discussed. Muhammad Balighur Rehman also informed the Australian High Commissioner about the steps taken for the development of the universities as Chancellor.

The Governor Punjab said that there are vast opportunities for Australian companies to invest in infrastructure development, agriculture, renewable energy and mining sectors in Pakistan. He said that Pakistanis living in Australia are playing a positive role in its development. He further said that women in Pakistan are working side by side with men in the country’s economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying in Australia. He said that there is a need to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture and dairy sector. Australian High Commissioner said that his country supports a prosperous and stable Pakistan. He expressed interest in enhancing Australian cooperation in agriculture, dairy sector development and livestock in Punjab.