Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country

Wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula nine degree centigrade.