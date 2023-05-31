Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country
Web Desk
10:03 AM | May 31, 2023
National

Wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.    

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar and Anantnag ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula nine degree centigrade. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023