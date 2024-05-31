Friday, May 31, 2024
13 children contracted measles in two days in Burewala

Our Staff Reporter
May 31, 2024
BUREWALA   -   The measles outbreak was reported as 13 children contracted the disease during the last two days in Burewala. They were admitted to the children ward of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Rao Iftikhar Ahmed, has deployed special staff in the children’s ward to provide medical treatment to the affected children.  According to the MS, the children contracted measles disease because they had not been vaccinated against the disease.

He urged the parents to ensure their children measles vaccine to protect them from the outbreak.  Parents are also advised to bring children showing symptoms of measles to the THQ hospital promptly for timely treatment.

