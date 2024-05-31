50 cases registered, notices served during anti-dengue campaign in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - At least 50 cases have been registered and five shops sealed over growth of dengue larvae in their places during the current year.Over 7,000 notices were also served on shopkeepers, factory owners etc., in addition to confiscation of more than 850 tyres in the district.

These figures were shared in a weekly meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair here on Thursday. The DC directed to accelerate the anti-dengue measures and inspection of hotspots. He also advised officials to sensitise the people, especially women for keeping the environment neat and clean. He warned the staff that negligent workers would be held accountable according to laws.

Traffic police speed up campaign against helmets, one-way violations

The traffic police have accelerated a campaign against helmets and one-way violations in the city.

A spokesperson said here Thursday that all sector incharges have been directed to take legal action against helmets less motorcyclists and one-way violators. The sector incharges have also been directed to achieve their assigned targets. The CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone asked the motorcycles to wear helmets during driving as it will save them from head injuries during road mishaps.