5th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball from June 5

LAHORE - The 5th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament, being organized by the Firdous Ittihad Social and Sports Welfare Association and sanctioned by the Karachi Basketball Association, will be held from June 5 to June 8 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh. The teams wishing to participate in the tournament must confirm their participation with Tournament Secretary Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya by June 3. The tournament is sponsored by Pakistan Beverage Limited. For further details and registration, teams are encouraged to contact the tournament officials promptly to ensure their inclusion in this exciting event.