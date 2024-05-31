7 armed dacoits storm into marble factory in B-17, loot 10 friends

ISLAMABAD - A gang of seven heavily armed dacoits stormed into a marble factory in B-17 along the GT Road after exchange of intense firing and deprived a number of persons of their money, mobile phones and other valuable belongings while taking advantage of no respond by Rescue 15 Service of Islamabad police, informed sources on Thursday. The Sangjani police failed to rush the crime scene (marble factory) despite an emergency call made by one of the victims on Rescue 15 of Islamabad police, they said. The dacoits managed to flee from the scene after committing crime leaving an impression that police exist nowhere. The affected people registered their strong protest and demanded Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to initiate action against the high ups of Saddar Zone for not responding the emergency call on 15. According to sources, a group of ten friends including the owner of marble factory located in B-17 were having chit chat in the night time when the watchman spotted movement of unknown armed men oustide the factory in CCTV cameras. Sources said the watchman immediately alerted his boss and others about presence of unknown armed men outside factory on which two men took out their pistols and fired gunshots into air in order to scare the unknown armed men. Meanwhile, one of the men made an emergency call on 15 of Islamabad police but no respond was given by the cops of Sangjani police station. The armed dacoits also started firing in response and later on swooped into factory’s office as the bullets of the two men sitting inside ended. The dacoits thrashed the ten men and looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from them and escaped from the scene, sources said. Speaking to the media, the victims said that Islamabad police is no longer responding to emergency calls related to street crime. They said that the gang of dacoits kept busy in looting spree for more than 20 to 25 minutes besides firing shots on them. The area where dacoity was committed by armed dacoits fall into limits of Police Station Sangjani, they said. They said the gang fled the area without any check by the police. They demanded immediate and effective action against outlaws as well as Sangjani police and restoration of looted money and belongings to the victims. Interestingly, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Sangjani SI Ashiq Khan, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, replied, “Police had not received any information about dacoit yet.” Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits walked into a shop located in Saddar and made the shopkeeper and customers hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits looted cash Rs 400,000 and mobile phones and fled from the scene.

The incident took place within precinct of PS Cannt wherein the investigators obtained CCTV footage to trace out the fleeing dacoits, sources said. Also, two armed dacoits set up a looting stage in a street adjacent to Metro Bus Station along Murree Road and deprived many citizens of cash and mobile phones. PS Waris Khan officials started searching the dacoits after receiving complaints for victims.