A Green Turn

As the “world’s factory,” China’s massive industrial base and the population that supports it have been both a source of progress and concern. In 2023, China’s carbon dioxide emissions surged by 4.7%, to a record 12.6 billion tons. Last year, China accounted for over a third of the world’s emissions.

Being a relatively young industrial economy compared to European powers, China—analogous to the rest of the developing world—initially resisted emission controls, contending that the West had enjoyed the benefit of cheap hydrocarbons while it was being tasked with expensive mitigation plans. Its large emissions continued to be a cudgel foreign adversaries used to discredit the Chinese government, even as they themselves rolled back or ignored climate protections. Many predicted this situation would continue, and smog-choked Beijing became a symbol of an unfixable economic and environmental problem. However, in 2024, it seems that China is on its way to fixing even that.

Although it is still early days, data shows China’s emissions are falling. In March, they declined by 3% year-on-year, the first drop in 14 months. This suggests that China’s CO2 emissions peaked in 2023 and are now headed downward. As momentous as this is—one of the world’s largest emitters reversing an upward trend—it shouldn’t be taken as set in stone. The country still operates coal-fired power plants and has a long way to go. However, its transformative efforts to lead the global climate change effort should be noted, applauded, and replicated. New technological breakthroughs have made solar panels affordable, and as a result, China installed more solar power capacity than the rest of the world combined in 2023, more than the US has ever installed. So much so that local grids cannot handle the overcapacity. Backed by the government, its EV industry is going from strength to strength and taking on global competition.

Even as the US tries to impose tariffs on such green technologies, we must acknowledge the potential positive impact widespread adoption could have on the planet.