Advisor to Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Jand

ATTOCK - Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Maj Gen (R) Sikandar Haroon Pasha held an open court in Jand, the far flung tehsil of Attock district. Assistant Commissioner Jand, Iesco and SNGPL officers, Chairman Jand Press Club Sadiq Qureshi, President Naseem Gul Khattak, General Secretary Qamar Shehzad and people from different walk of life were present. The advisor said that the purpose of his visit was to listen to public complaints and to sort out timely redressal.

People who had come from different areas of the tehsil lodged their verbal and written complaints related to Wapda, SNGPL, Revenue and other departments and alleged that demanding bribe was a routine matter in these departments.