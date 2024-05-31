Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Jand

Muhammad Sabrin
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK    -   Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Maj Gen (R) Sikandar Haroon Pasha held an open court in Jand, the far flung tehsil of Attock district. Assistant Commissioner Jand, Iesco and SNGPL officers, Chairman Jand Press Club Sadiq Qureshi, President Naseem Gul Khattak, General Secretary Qamar Shehzad and people from different walk of life were present. The advisor said that the purpose of his visit was to listen to public complaints and to sort out timely redressal.

People who had come from different areas of the tehsil lodged their verbal and written complaints related to Wapda, SNGPL, Revenue and other departments and alleged that demanding bribe was a routine matter in these departments.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024