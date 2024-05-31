Advocacy session on Competition Law held

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu called upon the business community to support the CCP’s efforts in policing cartelization and anti-competitive practices. He was addressing businessmen and members of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during an advocacy session on Competition Law. The session was also attended by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI executive committee members, CCP Member Salman Amin and other senior officials. Dr Sidhu emphasized the CCP’s vital role in ensuring free and fair competition across all commercial and economic activities, aiming to prevent market abuse and promote good governance. He also highlighted the significant role that chambers of commerce play in whistleblowing to identify cartels. Highlighting the performance of the CCP, he stated that the Commission has imposed PKR 74 billion penalties on cartels in sugar, wheat, poultry, cement, automobile, and telecom sectors. He added that several significant cases are currently pending in the apex court awaiting final decisions. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the ICCI, while addressing the session, stressed the importance of providing a level playing field for all business entities and taking strict actions against cartels. He noted that these measures are crucial not only for facilitating business operations but also for benefiting consumers. Bakhtawari affirmed the ICCI’s full support for the CCP’s mission, recognizing the Commission’s essential role in driving economic growth and protecting businesses and consumers from anti-competitive behaviour. CCP Member Salman Amin underscored the importance of advocacy and training for the corporate sector, stating that the CCP aims to ensure corrective behaviour and sustainable compliance through these measures.