All eyes on first coalition budget

ISLAMABAD - The presentation of the first budget, ensuring popular measures, has always remained difficult for the governments in their first year after taking the reins. The present government is currently facing the same difficult scenario owing to a plethora of economic constraints.

Though the cash-strapped government, in its first budget, will be willing to introduce people-friendly measures, the current economic conditions [IMF’s pressure] may not be supportive to provide proper ease to the masses. Like previous governments, the top leadership with its senior MPs from the treasury benches have to spend sleepless nights usually two weeks before the presentation of the federal budget. As, they have to ensure not only popular measures in the budgetary proposals but also maximum support from the house especially allied partners.

It has been observed that the coalition partners these days come up with their demands to fully exploit the situation. This time, some of the allies are demanding more ministries and chairmanships of the standings committees and some other benefits.

Another challenge for the ruling clique, in the budget session, is to ensure maximum presence in the house to block all the moves of the opposition. The parliamentary experts claim that the government can be sent packing if it fails to defend ‘cut-motion’ during the budget session.

A cut motion is actually special power vested in members of the National Assembly to oppose a demand being discussed for specific allocation by the government in the Finance Bill, as part of the Demand for Grants. If the motion is adopted, it amounts to a no-confidence vote, and if the government fails to jot up numbers in the lower House, it is obliged to resign according to the norms of the House.

Parliamentary experts termed it a veto used by members of a legislature against a specific allocation in budget proposals. This motion tests the strength of the government in the House, they viewed.

The opposition, in this 16th National Assembly, has never missed a day protesting against election rigging as they claimed that their mandate was stolen by the current government by breaking all previous records.

The opposition benches, these days before the presentation of the finance bill 2024-25, making the same kind of struggle to disrupt proceedings with the support of its allies and dissidents over the budgetary measures of the government. “We will not let the government to easily pass anti-people measures in the federal budget,” claims PTI’s senior legislator Asad Qaiser in a media talk.

The numerical strength has often been much confusing to judge the fate of the government depending on passing the finance bill, but this time the number game is clearly favouring the ruling party.

The ruling party [PTI] with the existing strength is enjoying a comfortable majority to pass the federal budget. The support of the coalition partners will undoubtedly be necessary to easily pass the budgetary proposals.

On the other hand, the joint opposition is united on most of the issues. Independent MPs backed by PTI and other members from religio-political parties are also set to give tough time to the government. Political wizards viewed that it would be easy for the present government to ensure maximum presence in the passage of the finance bill 2024-25.