All resources be used to extinguish Soon Valley fire: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday sought a report on the severe fire in the Soon Valley forests and directed that all available resources be used to extinguish the fire.

Fire broke out in the forests of Soon Valley in Khushab district on Wednesday. Concerned departments are busy taking all measures to control the fire.

The CM Maryam Nawaz also instructed the relevant institutions to remain fully alert until the fire in Soon Valley is completely under control. On the request of the Khushab district administration, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the PDMA to conduct an aerial operation to extinguish the fire. She emphasized that the forests of Soon Valley are a national asset and that all possible steps should be taken to put out the fire promptly. Also, the CM, along with Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, paid tribute to watchman Syed Ghulam Raza who embraced martyrdom during the fire incident. Expressing her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the watchman’s family, the CM said, “I salute the martyred watchman for sacrificing his precious life while performing his duties.” She added that the Punjab government stands with the watchman’s family in this hour of grief.