Anti-Encroachment Classism

In the realm of development, even some legitimate measures can lead to increased civic weakness. The anti-encroachment drive often epitomizes such measures. According to the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, encroachment involves trespassing on movable or immovable property, or an open space or land managed or controlled by a local government, or on, over, or under a street. Thus, anti-encroachment efforts are generally lawful, as per Sections 132 and 134 of the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2013. However, selective enforcement targeting only the poor while exempting the elite undermines public confidence, thereby jeopardizing society.

Last month, Karachi’s Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, announced an upcoming anti-encroachment drive to “ensure smooth traffic flow.” Such statements and actions are common, often led by Assistant and Deputy Commissioners against street vendors and informal settlements. One wonders, is targeting poor vendors the foremost step towards development, or merely the easiest? The answer seems obvious, given its historical ineffectiveness in streamlining development. It appears to be a facade, suggesting government concern, but in reality, it perpetuates a “Look Busy, Do Nothing” mentality. People are increasingly aware of these underlying intentions. Such stringent measures in crisis-ridden cities like Karachi would not only exacerbate unemployment by demolishing street vending—the sole means of sustenance for the poor—but also lead to a surge in criminal activities.

There are several reasons why anti-encroachment efforts could increase crime. Firstly, in the wake of Covid-19 and the 2022 floods, affected individuals have sought refuge in metropolitan cities like Karachi. Economic hardship, compounded by the displacement of flood-affected populations, leaves many without basic means of sustenance, pushing them to occupy government space to set up vending stalls. Displacing these individuals from their precarious circumstances risks exacerbating social unrest and prompting criminal activities.

Secondly, the alarming spike in street crimes in cities like Karachi highlights the fragility of the city’s socio-economic fabric. Street crime rates increased by approximately 11 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, with over 90,000 incidents reported. While encroachment on government property is illegal, under these circumstances, it is unwise to execute such actions. Inaction would be preferable, as it would at least not force people into illicit activities to survive.

Furthermore, selective anti-encroachment drives perpetuate feelings of injustice and hopelessness among marginalized communities. Rarely do we see action against the powerful elites who occupy public spaces without fear of the law. For example, in Islamabad, elite restaurants and cafes occupy public space, yet they face little to no scrutiny. The issue lies in claiming that the law applies to all while selectively enforcing it against the impoverished, reinforcing a classist mentality that is anti-poor. Favoring one social class while punishing another breeds resentment and disillusionment among the poor, diminishing prospects for a better future for their children.

Moreover, the execution of anti-encroachment initiatives by bureaucrats, often driven by social media visibility, further erodes public trust in government authorities. During these drives, they ruthlessly demolish low-income hotels, residences, and stalls of the underprivileged, filming and posting these actions on social media to garner undeserved admiration, justifying it as rule of law. These officials mistreat individuals while seizing their possessions, yet they remain spineless before the powerful—a reflection of their colonial mindset. How can anyone witness this and still believe in the goodness of society? Would the poor not be driven towards crime instead?

Rather than addressing systemic inequalities, such actions exacerbate societal divisions and sow the seeds of instability by making the poor devoid of the land that sustains them, further exacerbating crime. In “The Wretched of the Earth,” Franz Fanon writes, “For the colonized people, the most essential value, because the most concrete, is first and foremost the land: land which will bring them bread and above all dignity.” While the concept of colonization is paradoxical, the neo-imperialist tendencies of our elite-dominated state are evident. One cannot justify encroachment, but it is imperative for the state to streamline the institutional landscape rather than create havoc by seizing the land of the poor.

In a state requiring serious structural adjustment concerning the status of the underprivileged, stringent anti-encroachment drives are akin to shooting oneself in the foot. Due to scarce resources, a crisis-ridden job market, and a lack of integrated planning to accommodate the poor, the newfound stability through anti-encroachment may turn into new instability. Thus, it is essential to establish a solid foundation for resettling these individuals by creating a job market, organizing vocational training programs, and devising a rehabilitation plan. With the current scenario, where development initiatives are coupled with violence, hope is all but lost.

DANISH BHUTTO,

Lahore.