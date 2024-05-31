Australian determined to increase ties with GN Govt: High Commissioner

Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins has said that his country is determined to increase cooperation with Gilgit-Baltistan government in various fields.

Talking to Additional Chief Secretary Development Gilgit-Baltistan Mushtaq Ahmed in Gilgit, Neil Hawkins expressed interest to increase cooperation with Gilgit Baltistan government for the development in tourism, education, trade and health for the social and economic development.

He said Australia is committed to promote economic prosperity and sustainable development in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Development Gilgit-Baltistan Mushtaq Ahmed welcomed the Australian High Commissioner and his delegation to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Briefing the delegation, he said that there are vast investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan and government is taking steps to attract international investors.

He said the provincial government has started reforms and measures to promote investment in various sectors to utilize the natural and mineral resources of the region.

He said that all possible facilities will be provided to the investors for the development of the region.

He said provincial government also going to start a project of home-based schools to increase the literacy rate in Gilgit-Baltistan.