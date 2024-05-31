Azerbaijan FM calls on army chief, discusses regional stability

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Friday and discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest, including regional peace and stability.

The Azerbaijan minister visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) here and held in-depth discussions with the COAS.

Gen Asim emphasized Pakistan's long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the fields of defense and security.

The COAS praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valour.

The visiting dignitary expressed his sincere appreciation for Pakistan's steadfast support to Azerbaijan and acknowledged the country's pivotal role in maintaining regional stability.