Balochistan joins hands with PIE, JICA to bring 3.13m out of school children to school

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani joined hands with Pakistan Institute of Education and JICA to bring 3.13 million out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan. Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani visited Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on Thursday.

Director General Pakistan Institute of Education Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya welcomed her. The distinguished guest was given a detailed briefing by Pakistan Institute of Education and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) regarding the educational emergency implemented in the country by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the pilot project to bring out-of-school children to schools.

The distinguished guest was informed that Pakistan Institute of Education has successfully achieved the goal of “Zero OOSC campaign in Islamabad”. On which Provincial Education Minister Raheela Durrani has asked Pakistan Institute of Education for technical guidance to bring 3.13 million out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan. During the meeting, technical teams from Education department Balochistan and JICA AQAL developed targets and strategies for Quetta city and Balochistan province.

According to these targets, Education department, jointly with PIE, JICA and other development actors, enroll out of school children available in Quetta city through a range of strategies such as formal schools, private schools in morning and afternoon shifts as well as by offering Accelerated/ Alternative Learning Programmes (ALPs) through local communities and Madaris. Digital and distance learning was also one of the approaches to enroll OOSC in the province.

It was decided in the meeting that Balochistan Ministry of Education, PIE and JICA will start school dropout campaign in Quetta as a pilot project after which this campaign will be extended to Sibbi and Makran divisions and then to entire province. Ms. Chiho Ohashi Chief Advisor AQAL project of JICA appreciated the vision of Ms. Raheel Hameed Khan Durrani, and assured her full cooperation in designing and rolling out the ZERO OOSC campaign in Balochistan.

The provincial minister called the cooperation of PIE and JICA indispensable to bring the out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan and said that our first priority is to bring out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan on an emergency basis.