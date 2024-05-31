Friday, May 31, 2024
Brazen gun attack leaves two brothers dead

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 31, 2024
KARACHI   -  Two brothers were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car near Karachi’s Guru Mandir area on Thursday morning.

According to Superintendent of Police Aleena Rajpar, the incident appears to be a case of target killing. According to the police, the attack involved four suspects who fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. “Two of the victims were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries while the other two injured have been shifted to the hospital,” she said. A 9mm pistol was used in the firing, while 18 bullet casings have been recovered from the incident’s site, she added. The police said it had collected evidence from the crime scene and launched investigation into the incident.

