Businessman Forum gains support for SCCI elections

Peshawar - Almost all the trade unions in Peshawar have placed their trust in the Businessman Forum (BF) and pledged their support for the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

A meeting chaired by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq at the chamber House was convened to discuss traders’ issues and strategize for their resolution. The meeting saw the participation of BF leader Ilyas Bilour, Anjuman-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Haji Afzal, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI vice presidents Sanaullah and Ijaz Afridi, along with former presidents of the chamber Zahid Shinwari, Malik Niaz, Zulfiqar Khan, SCCI executive members, leaders of various market associations, trade unions, and industrialists.

Bilour, addressing the gathering, reaffirmed BF’s commitment to serving traders and the business community impartially. He expressed confidence in BF’s prospects in the upcoming elections, asserting their capability to secure victory. Highlighting BF’s track record of service spanning 25 years, Bilour emphasized its reputation as the preeminent forum for addressing the community’s issues.

He credited BF’s success to its dedication to serving traders and industrialists selflessly, ensuring their problems are effectively communicated to authorities and resolved promptly. Bilour pledged to continue prioritizing the community’s concerns and providing solutions.

During the meeting, business leaders and representatives detailed the challenges faced by their respective sectors. Participants expressed unwavering confidence in BF’s leadership and pledged their full support for the forum in the upcoming chamber elections.