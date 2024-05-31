CDA to allot plots in C-14 through balloting

ISLAMABAD - After sitting on stalled sectors for years, the incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority seems in practical mode for their early completion. The timely completion of the stalled sectors would not only give possession to the allottees but also pave a way for the civic authority to fetch billions of rupees by selling inventory in on its pool.

CDA has decided to allot plots of Sector C-14 for general public. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Plots will be allotted through balloting on the instructions of Chairman CDA. Plots measuring one kanal will be allotted through lucky draw on installments. Moreover, in the meeting, it was also decided to collect development charges on the allotted plots of sector C-14. Likewise, it has been directed to collect development charges on the plots allotted in other sectors including C-14. It should be noted that Sector C-14 located on Margalla Avenue has a very beautiful location.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa while giving instructions said that the development of I-12 Markaz be completed as soon as possible. These instructions were given in a meeting regarding sector development under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. He further directed to shift garbage transfer station from sector I-12. He further said that the construction work of Sector I-12 should be completed in 4 months. Allottees were also directed to deposit the development charges of their plots. Possession of plot will be handed over to aloottees after deposting development charges. He further said that allottees will be invited and possession of their plot will be given at the site of plot.