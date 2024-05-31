CDWP clears two projects worth Rs609.45b

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday cleared two projects worth Rs609.45 billion including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella project Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot) worth Rs567.453 billion.

China has agreed to provide soft loan for Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella project, worth Rs567453.369 million (RMB 14775 million).

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which met with Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra in chair, has recommended two projects worth Rs 609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The agenda included discussions on projects of transport & communication, and energy sectors.

A project related to energy sector presented in the meeting namely “Golden Gol Hydropower Project (108 MW) Chitral, (2nd Revised)” worth Rs42,002 million was recommend to ECNEC for further consideration.

The sources of finance are OPEC Fund for International Development ($30 million), Saudi Fund for Development ($97.8 million), Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development ($52.5 million) and USAID ($35.6 million grant). The main objective of the project was construction of 108MW hydropower project with an annual energy of about 476GWh. The project was commissioned in 2019 and has generated a total of 730 million units till 28.02.2024. The scope of work is preliminary works, civil works & hydraulic steel structure, hydro-mechanical equipment & electrical equipment (three vertical shaft generators of 45MVA) transmission system & expansion 145 km, 132 kV double circuit 53 Km transmission line Golen Gol to Timergara, 132 kV single circuit line from Timergara to Chakdara and post flood rehabilitation works were part of the project scope.

A project related to transport & communication sector presented in the meeting namely “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot) worth Rs567453.369 million (RMB 14775 million) was recommended to ECNEC. The project is proposed to be financed through Chinese soft loan. The PC-I of the project envisages upgradation, improvement and realigning of the KKH road from Thakot to Raikot bridge. Total length of the road is 241.086km, with the mainline of KKH of 224.911km & link roads of 16.175km. The project includes upgradation of KKH from Thakot to Dasu with bypass (103km), exclusive relocation of KKH at Dasu dam being done by WAPDA, upgradation of the excising road from Sazin to Thor Nullah & R-1 and new construction of KKH after Basha/Thor Nullah. The project will be completed in 5 years.