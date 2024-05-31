Chemotherapy to be included in health card: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced that chemotherapy used in the treatment of breast cancer will be included in the health card very soon. This announcement was made at a function on breast cancer services at Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 30, attended by the Health Minister and MNA Arbab Sher Ali as special guests.

Chairman Board of Governors Dr. Umar Ayub Khan, MD Prof. Dr Ayaz Khan, Chairperson General Surgery Prof. Dr. Mah Munir Khan, Assistant Prof. Dr. Irum Sabir, and other faculty members and relevant management staff participated. During the event, Assistant Professor of Cancer Unit Dr. Irum Sabir presented a comprehensive report on the treatment of cancer patients, highlighting the data of breast cancer patients and the problems faced. She mentioned that 6206 patients were treated in 2022, 8733 in 2023, and 3989 in 2024.

Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah emphasized the seriousness of cancer, stating that one in eight women are at risk. He announced that chemotherapy will soon be included in the health card program to facilitate access to cancer treatment and that more mammogram machines will be provided to the hospital. The minister also mentioned the introduction of Gamma Knife technology and the expedited process of setting up a cath lab at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

During the ceremony, Chairman BOG Dr. Umar Ayub highlighted the hospital’s recent achievements, including the establishment of 80 modular beds and state-of-the-art tables for orthopedic surgeries. He praised the efforts of Prof. Mah Munir and her team. Prof. Dr. Mah Munir highlighted the achievements of the Breast Care Unit, including extensive breast cancer awareness campaigns and the establishment of a one-stop breast care clinic in the province. Medical Director Prof. Dr Ayaz assured continued support for the breast care team.