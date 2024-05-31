Closing ceremony of Self Defense Course of ICP held

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the series of self-defense courses is being conducted for the citizens of the Islamabad in order to ensure the safety of their lives and property and train them to deal with any emergency situation. In this regard, a closing ceremony was organized at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday in which SP Headquarters distributed certificates among the course participants. During the course, male and female participants impart physical training, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, horse-riding and archery exercises, a public relations officer said. Additionally, the participants were briefed on the framework of dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioral assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources. Earlier, many batches of women and men have completed the training of self-defense courses as well, while during the course, separate classes have been organized for male and female participants also.