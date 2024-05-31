Friday, May 31, 2024
Dar, Blome reaffirm commitment to further boost Pak-US ties

Web Desk
9:27 PM | May 31, 2024
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

A wide range of bilateral issues including security and economic cooperation came under discussion in the meeting, a Foreign Office said in a press release.

Ambassador Blome briefed the deputy prime minister about the recent visits from the US side. The DyPM and the ambassador expressed satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the ties in future. 

