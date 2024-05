Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has ruled out any talks with the elements involved in the May 9 incidents.

Talking to the media on Friday, Dar said he believed in reconciliation and negotiations but May 9 was an uprising against the state.

“No one can be lenient towards the attackers of GHQ, Jinnah House and other facilities,” he said.

“Position taken by the corps commanders in a recent meeting is stance of every Pakistani and there should be no concessions in this regard,” he concluded.