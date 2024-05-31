Friday, May 31, 2024
During meeting with PM, MQM-P demands relief for masses in upcoming budget

MATEEN HAIDER
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   After the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM – P) delegation has also demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for economic relief for the masses in the upcoming budget. The matter was raised by MQM-P delegation led by its president federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday at PM House.

MQM-P members of the National Assembly, Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, Javaid Hanif, and Abdul Hafeez were also present. The prime minister termed MQM-Pakistan an important ally of the government, and reaffirmed his commitment to collaborate with other coalition parties in addressing the pressing challenges faced by country.

Talking to MQM Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahbaz emphasised the importance of unity among coalition partners in tackling the nation’s current challenges.

Highlighting the significance of Karachi as the economic backbone of the country, the prime minister underscored the government’s priority in resolving the city’s issues.

The meeting also included discussions on the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, with the MQM-Pakistan delegation shared their recommendations on upcoming budget. PM Shehbaz extended a warm welcome to the budget proposals put forward by the MQM-P and emphasised the government’s commitment to constructive dialogue and collaboration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Relations Rana Sanaullah assisted the PM during the meeting.

 

 

MATEEN HAIDER

