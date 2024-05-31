Election tribunal imposes Rs15000 fine on ROs for their no-show in court

ISLAMABAD - An Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday imposed fine on the returning officers (ROs) of two constituencies of the federal capital over their no-show at the court. The election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the two separate petitions filed by Syed Ali Bukhari Advocate and Aamer Mughal challenging the election results of their constituencies of NA-46 and NA-48. Justice Tariq expressed his annoyance over non-appearance of the RO’s and imposed Rs15,000 fine on them and also warned of stern action against them if they continue to remain absent from court proceedings. The tribunal also warned of ex-parte proceedings if any party failed to appear or submit its reply on the next hearing in this matter. Justice Jahangiri remarked that people file petitions like civil claim and directed both the sides to submit their complete answer and submit all the relevant record. He added that they deemed it like a civil claim. He said it was the last chance and if they failed to submit their reply next time, the court would issue final order. He stated that the Election Tribunal did not have enough time to listen to only their petitions rather it had many more cases. During proceedings, PTI supported candidate Ali Bukhari and another candidate in the constituency, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s Form-45 were matched. The election tribunal also imposed Rs 15,000 fine each over winning candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and returning officer of NA-48 constituency. The tribunal also warned that the assembly membership will be suspended if the winner candidates failed to submit verified copies of forms. Later, the bench deferred hearing in the matter related to NA-46 till June 11 while it adjourned the hearing in petition of Syed Ali Bukhari regarding the constituency of NA-48 till June 6 for further proceedings.