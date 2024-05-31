Faisalabad rout Gujranwala to win Summer Games volleyball title

LAHORE - Faisalabad division volleyball team thrashed Gujranwala team in straight sets to clinch Summer Games 2024 volleyball title here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar was the chief guest on this occasion. The Faisalabad division team was awarded the winners’ trophy and a cheque of Rs 420,000 while the Gujranwala team was given a runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 210,000. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Additional Secretary Sports Farhan Farooq, Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Divisional Sports Officers Tariq Nazir (Faisalabad), Faisal Ameer (Gujranwala), Rana Hammad (DG Khan) and other officials were also present on this occasion. Faisalabad division team exhibited wonderful game technique right from the beginning and won the final by 3-0.

Demonstrating excellent form, Faisalabad boys won the opening set by 25-17 comfortably. The Gujranwala team tried their best, but they failed to break the rhythm of the aggressive Faisalabad team. Continuing their dominating game, Faisalabad won the next two sets by identical margins of 25-19. Faisalabad division’s Usman and Talha played a key role in the title victory of their team while Ali Raza and Ali Abbas were the top performers for Gujranwala division volleyball team.