FIA recommends legal action against Imran for promoting anti-state narrative via X

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recommended legal action against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for “promoting anti-state narrative” via his X handle.

A letter written by Technical Assistant of FIA Islamabad’s Cybercrime Reporting Centre (CCRC) to his high-ups stated that during internet browsing, he found a twitter account having username @ImranKhanPTI sharing anti-state activities and promoting anti-state narrative on social media/twitter in which the alleged profile is being used by PTI’s Imran Khan.

A couple of days ago, a video about debacle of 1971, when Pakistan dismembered into two parts, and criticising Pakistan Army was shared from the twitter handle of former prime minister Khan.

The letter said the alleged twitter handle built a false narrative and spread misinformation against state institutions of Pakistan, ridiculing Pakistan Army through his twitter account with 20.6 million followers. “The said narrative was promoted and disseminated through his aforementioned twitter profile,” the letter added. The video uploaded on this twitter handle on May 26 is clearly misleading, intimidating and amounts to inciting an officer/soldier of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to mutiny and may induce/incite any officer/soldier to commit an offence against the state institutions or senior officers of Pakistan army, the letter reads. It observed that this was a mischievous act of subversion within the various ranks of Armed Forces of Pakistan and to create a rift /hatred among the pillars of the state, which clearly falls under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

It further said that the alleged video was viewed by 4.2 million twitter users, 56 k users liked it, and 38 k retweeted it. “The subject matter needs further probe and investigation; therefore, it is recommended that necessary legal action may kindly be initiated against the user of twitter handle involved in the anti-state campaign on social media,” the letter recommended.