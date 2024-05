KARACHI - Four outlaws including a proclaimed offender were arrested in search operations of police in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday. According to details, during a crackdown in Industrial Area of New Karachi, three culprits including an accused of snatching weapons from a security were arrested. During an operation in Khokhra Par, proclaimed offender Mushahid was arrested. The police recovered arms and cell phones from possession of the detainees.