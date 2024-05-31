Gang attacks Muzaffargarh Police

MUZAFFARGARH - A criminal gang on Thursday attacked police party, snatched stake money with vehicle’s key and hurled life threat to constable after tearing apart his shirt. According to First Information Report (FIR), Sub-inspector of Seetpur police station in Alipur, conducted raid at gambling den on a tip-off. He found about 20 people including Muzaffer Bhanger, Sarfraz Bhangar, sons of Mureed Bhanger were playing gambling. The police took the stake money worth Rs11,500 with cards into custody before arresting the gamblers. While taking the accused by the mobile van, some unidentified accomplices of the accused armed with batons ambushed the vehicle on way to the police station. They tortured the police officials and get released the accused from police custody. One of the attackers snatched the stake money with cards from police constable Irshad Ahmad after thrashing him and tore his shirt. Seetpur police station registered a case on report of another constable, Muhammed Hanif and started searching the accused, it was said.