Gold rate dips by Rs1,500 per tola to Rs241,200

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs241,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs242,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs206,790 from Rs208,076 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,558 from Rs190,736, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and to Rs2,486.28. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,335 from $2,352, the Association reported.