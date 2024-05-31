Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers

ISLAMABAD - Federal minister for industries and production and production and national food security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government will import 200,000 metric tons urea for ensuring uninterrupted supply of urea to farmers. Rana Tanveer Hussain was chairing a high-level committee meeting to review actions taken to ensure fertilizer supply chain and prices in the country.

The committee meeting was attended by federal ministers Sardar Awais Leghari and Mussadaq Malik besides Members of National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah, Moeen Wattoo, Azhar Khan Leghari, Fatehullah Khan and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani. Federal Secretary Food Security Muhammad Fakhar-e-Alam and Federal Secretary Industries Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry were also present at the meeting. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on measures taken regarding the supply chain of fertilizers and its prices. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer emphasized the importance of ensuring urea supply during the upcoming sowing season and informed that 200,000 metric tons of urea is being imported to meet the targets. The federal minister said the government is committed to stop fertilizer smuggling and ensuring equal distribution of urea at affordable prices. Stringent monitoring will be done of dealers and distributors involved in black marketing.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that the protection of farmers’ interests is a top priority for the government and all fertilizer companies and dealers will be required to supply urea at the same rates. He said a comprehensive strategy has been formed to control urea black marketing. Rana Tanveer urged the provinces also to actively participate in implementing the federal government’s actions and monitor fertiliser distributors and dealers closely. Strict measures will be taken against those involved in black marketing to ensure transparency, he maintained.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer reiterated government’s commitment to stop exploitation of farmers by the fertilizer mafia and pledged to not tolerate any negligence in providing fertilizers to farmers. He said agencies will be engaged to bring transparency and merit into the system and accountability of those involved in illegal practices will be ensured. “Farmers can rest assured that their interests will be protected and their needs for fertilizers will be met without any delay or compromise,” he concluded.