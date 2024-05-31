Govt likely to set GDP growth target at 3.6 percent for FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is likely to set the GDP growth target of 3.6 percent for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25. According to the proposed Annul Plan 2024-25 to be presented to the Annual Plan Coordination Committee today (Friday), the current account deficit is expected to widen in 2024-25 with further easing of import restrictions for achieving the growth objectives especially for revival of industrial sector, official source told The Nation.

According to the Annual Plan, the scheduled repayments of external debt will put pressures on forex reserves and exchange rate. However, a positive outlook of remittances, exports and external inflows will mitigate these pressures. According to the Annual Plan, the economic outlook for the next year is positive with a growth target of 3.6 percent. However, it said that the growth prospects hinge upon political stability, exchange rate stability on the back improvement in external account and external inflows, macroeconomic stabilization under IMF’s programme and expected fall in global oil and commodity prices.

According to the proposed Annual Plan, agriculture is expected to grow at 2% in 2024-25 which reflects substantial contraction in the growth momentum. The output of important crops is expected to face contraction of 4.5% due to severity of dry weather spell and inadequate water availability due to lower than normal rainfall, especially in case of Kharif crops. However, availability of certified seeds, fertilizers, machinery, pesticides, and affordable credit may support the envisaged sectoral growth. Other crops and livestock subsectors are envisaged to grow at 4.3% and 3.8%, respectively.

Similarly, it said that industrial sector is expected to recover in 2023-24 with a targeted growth of 4.4% on the back of expected LSM growth of 3.5%. Industrial sector is expected to get boost from improved inputs and energy supplies on the back of anticipated fall in global oil and commodity prices, further easing of import restrictions, higher public sector expenditure and stability in exchange rate and a decline in interest rates. Owing to these factors, prices of construction material are expected to decrease which will support the construction industry to achieve growth target of 5.5% in 2024-25.

Services sector is also expected to grow at 4.1%. The envisaged growth of 3.1% in commodity producing sectors will complement the targeted growth in services sector. Uptick of economic activity in industry especially manufacturing sectors will largely translate into better growth in wholesale & retail trade and transport, storage & communications, etc. Total investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 13.1% in 2023-24 to 14.2% in 2024-25 due to expected economic turnout, improved business environment and political stability. Fixed investment is expected to grow by 27.6% on nominal basis, whereas as a percentage of GDP, it is expected to increase from 11.4% in 2023-24 to 12.5% in 2024-25. National savings are targeted at 13.3% of GDP for 2024-25. Fiscal deficit is expected to narrow down on the back of fiscal consolidation measures with a focus on enhancing tax revenue and curtailing non-development expenditures including subsidies. Monetary policy will be aligned with the objectives of inflationary expectations and growth revival. With falling global inflation, domestic average inflation is expected to moderate to 12% next year.