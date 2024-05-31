IHC issues written order in poet case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a poet Ahmed Farhad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC issued a four page order in the case. It said that the Attorney General of Pakistan has presented the FIR registered by Dherkot Police Station Kashmir.

The AGP told the court that Ahmed Farhad was in the custody of Kashmir police.

The court ordered Station House Officer (SHO) Lohebher to ensure recovery of the poet after his clearance from the said police station. It said that the question raised in hearing of May 24, would be settled in any other case.

It said that the law minister stated that the law enforcement agencies had to face heavy loss in anti-terrorism war. He told the court that the legislation to declare forced disappearance as crime was in process, after which the issue would be resolved. The court instructed Lawyer Imaan Mazari to apprise the court tomorrow regarding safe return of Ahmed Farhad.