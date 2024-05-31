Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan refuses to meet FIA team for controversial tweet probe

Imran Khan refuses to meet FIA team for controversial tweet probe
Web Desk
12:48 PM | May 31, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder refused to join the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe against posting ‘controversial’ social media posts from his official X (Twitter) account.

 FIA team reached Adiala Jail late at night to meet the PTI founder.

“PTI founder also refused to answer any question of FIA team,” jail sources said.

 “I will answer any question in the presence of lawyers, PTI founder’s answer to FIA”.

Sources claimed the FIA ​​team has obtained the stance of the founder of PTI in writing.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell penned down a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder to inquire about ‘controversial’ post from his social media X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

Iran opens registration process for presidential race

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024