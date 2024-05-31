Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Isolated rain likely at few places: PMD

Agencies
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot weather for most areas of country during the next 24 hours. Very hot weather with dust raising winds/ gusty winds are likely in southern parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.  A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with chances of windstorm/gusty winds and isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and northeast Punjab during evening/night. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over southern parts of the country during tomorrow (Friday). During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 51C, Lasbella 50C, Dadu, Sibbi, Turbat, Mohenjo Daro 49, Khairpur, Larkana, Bahawalnagar 48, Hyderabad, Kasur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Padidan, Rohri and Noorpur Thal 47C.

Loadshedding on high loss making feeders to continue despite protests: Leghari

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024