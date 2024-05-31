ITP Education Wing organizes one-day workshop on road safety

ISLAMABAD - The Education Wing of Islamabad Traffic Police, following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, organized a one-day workshop on road safety at National Press Club (NPC), a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that the workshop was attended by more than 50 journalists including President NPC Azhar Jatoi, former President Afzal Butt, Joint Secretary Javed Bhagat and Finance Secretary Waqar Satti, the workshop participants were briefed on road safety, cautious driving, and other traffic laws. Islamabad Police education wing educated journalists on road safety, hazards of using mobile phones while driving, seatbelt usage, risks of riding motorcycles without helmets, consideration for rights of other road users, and awareness regarding the use of headlights, zebra crossings, dangers of speeding, and other traffic laws.