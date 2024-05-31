Japanese CG Hattori Masaru inaugurates Women Softball C’ship

LAHORE - Punjab and Balochistan started the event on a winning note by winning their matches on the first day of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship.

Consul General of Japan Hattori Masaru inaugurated the championship by hitting the ball during the opening ceremony. On this occasion, Consul General of Malaysia Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Chief Finance Officer PNSC Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi, Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) President Asif Azeem, SVP Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Haider, VP Tehmina Asif, Ayesha Leena, Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz, Zubair Macha and Syed Waseem Hashmi were also present. The chief guest said: “Softball is developing rapidly in Pakistan. It is an indication of the fact that there is talent in this sport all over the country including Sindh. The organization of softball championship is welcomed, and it will also gain popularity in women’s schools, colleges and universities.”

SFP President Asif Azeem praised the full participation of all the teams and said that this great sporting extravaganza has been organized for you, so that with full discipline and following the rules of the game, you can show your skills and express your talent. “You are the ambassadors of your province in this event, you are lucky to be representing your province in the historic championship.”

Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi said that PNSC has done its best in promoting healthy activities. Dr Farhan Essa welcomed the players and officials coming from all over the country and said that he would leave no stone unturned to organize the event in a dignified manner.

In the opening match of the championship, Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12-11 while Punjab defeated Sindh 16-5 in the second match of day one. Three more matches will be played today (Friday).