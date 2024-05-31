Journalist shot at, injured in Gujar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - A journalist was shot at and injured on Thursday night by unknown motorcyclists while he was returning to his native town, Bewal, from Gujar Khan city.

According to the initial reports, Chaudhry Ikhlaq, a journalist from the Bewal press club, was injured in a shooting incident. It is said that pillion riders intercepted him and fired at him directly while he was on his way back home. The journalist had been shifted to THQ Gujar Khan for medical treatment and received a bullet injury near his shoulder.

Chaudhry Ikhlaq, a correspondent for Daily Express, fearlessly covered various issues concerning overseas Pakistanis. He confided in his colleagues about receiving threats from influential individuals in his locality. Reporters from the Potohar Press Club Gujar Khan swiftly arrived at the THQ to enquire about the health of the journalist. They have urged the police authorities to promptly apprehend the assailants.

While talking to The Nation, Shahzad Qureshi, Chairman of the Potohar Press Club Gujar Khan, expressed his concern over the attack on the journalist, stating that it was a clear attempt to suppress freedom of speech. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the police from Gujar Khan arrived at the hospital to begin their investigation, while the journalist was reported to be in stable condition.