Friday, May 31, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to form Disco of its own

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to form Disco of its own
Web Desk
10:52 PM | May 31, 2024
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up its own power distribution company (Disco).

Confirming the development, the provincial finance minister stated that the process of establishing the Disco had commenced.

Minister Atif Alam announced that allocations for the Disco had been made in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

He said that the chief minister was dedicated to resolving the power distribution issue sustainably.

The finance minister further said that the establishment of the Disco would tackle electricity-related issues, especially since the province lacks its own distribution infrastructure.
 

