KP CM approves anti-drugs & anti-beggary action plans

Peshawar - An important meeting held on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair approved two separate action plans for anti-drugs and anti-beggary in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Under the anti-drugs action plan, special steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of over 2000 drug addicts identified in Peshawar, along with launching a stringent crackdown against drug addicts and drug supply chains across the city.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Khaliq-ul-Rehman, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided to establish a special task force to ensure the implementation of the action plan against drug addiction in the provincial capital. Private sector institutions/organizations with expertise in the relevant field would be engaged for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. After a four-month-long rehabilitation period, the rehabilitated individuals would undergo two months of technical and vocational courses.

The participants expressed concerns over the prevalence of drug addiction in educational institutes and decided to take special initiatives to protect students from this menace. An awareness campaign would be launched in educational institutes, with general screening of students to be carried out in higher educational institutions in the first phase.

The meeting emphasized launching a stringent crackdown against major drug traffickers, with joint operations to be conducted by the Excise and Narcotics Control department, Police, and Anti-Narcotics Force. A special control room would be established at the Chief Minister Secretariat for monitoring actions against drug peddlers.

CM Gandapur stressed the need for an integrated approach to effectively deal with the challenge of drug addiction, stating that protecting the young generation from drug addiction is a collective responsibility. He directed authorities to utilize modern technology and scanners to prevent drug smuggling effectively.

The meeting also discussed action plans against beggaries in Peshawar, to be replicated in other divisions of the province. Crackdowns against professional beggars would be launched at the divisional level, with needy and elderly beggars to be provided with residential and food facilities at Dar-ul-Kafala, and beggars from other provinces repatriated.

Needy children involved in beggary would be sent to Zamung Kor. The action plan against beggary is estimated to cost Rs. 23 million per annum, with authorities directed to propose necessary amendments in the legal framework to tighten punishments against professional beggary in the province.